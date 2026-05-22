Airbus to expand Seville plant with new military aircraft production line to take advantage of global rearmament

The shift towards global rearmament and a surge in defence orders has triggered a major expansion at the Airbus San Pablo plant in Seville. By ... 2027, the site will host a new conversion centre for the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), transforming commercial aircraft into advanced aerial refuelling and logistical combat units.

Previously centralised at the Getafe factory in Madrid, the move to Seville aims to increase production from five to seven units per year to meet a backlog of 91 international orders. The expansion is expected to create 200 direct, highly skilled technical roles and up to 600 indirect jobs within the local supply chain.

Strategic industrial shift

The decision to diversify the Seville site stems from a need for structural efficiency. Airbus officials noted that the plant's proximity to existing assembly lines for the A400M and C295 military aircraft creates an ideal "hangar ecosystem" that reduces logistical delays. The project will introduce cutting-edge manufacturing tech, including augmented reality systems to assist engineers during complex assembly operations.

Regional ambitions

The Andalusian regional government has hailed the investment as a victory for the region's "legal certainty" and business-friendly environment. Regional Economy Minister Carolina España and Industry Minister Jorge Paradela framed the expansion as a key step in positioning Andalucía alongside Toulouse and Hamburg as one of the three premier aerospace hubs in Europe.

This growth follows other significant moves in the region, including:

• Pilatus: The Swiss firm's recent arrival to manufacture private and military trainers.

• Ryanair: A proposed €500 million investment for engine maintenance facilities at local airports.

By absorbing major maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) functions for global air forces, the Seville plant will provide greater long-term stability for a workforce that already numbers over 3,500 specialists across the San Pablo and Tablada sites.

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