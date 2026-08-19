Granada police stop four-year-old girl plunging 10 metres from air-conditioning unit

The National Police in Granada intervened after a four-year-old girl with an autism spectrum disorder climbed out of a home through a window, ... made her way across a ledge and sat on an air-conditioning unit more than 10 metres above the ground, with her feet dangling over the drop.

The incident happened at around 8am on a street in the Centro district, after a local resident called the CIMACC 091 police control room to report seeing a young girl sitting on an air-conditioning unit outside their home.

Police sent a patrol to the scene as a matter of urgency, with its siren and emergency lights activated. When officers arrived, the caller showed them where the girl was and they saw her sitting on the unit, her feet hanging in the air.

The patrol car's arrival alerted the girl's father, who appeared at a window and brought her back inside before she could fall.

Police spoke to the girl's father

Officers then went to the home to establish what had happened. They spoke to the girl's father, who told them that she was four years old and had an autism spectrum disorder.

According to the father, the girl climbed onto a sofa while unsupervised and opened one of the windows. She then climbed onto the ledge before making her way to the air-conditioning unit, where she sat down.

Police estimated that a fall from the unit would have been more than 10 metres.

Officers confirmed that the girl was physically unharmed and did not require medical attention. They also reported the incident to social services.