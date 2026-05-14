Four minors arrested for stealing 8,000 euros from school trip fund in Huelva

The Guardia Civil has arrested four minors and is investigating three others as the alleged perpetrators of the theft of 8,000 euros. The funds ... were intended for the end-of-year trip for 170 students at an educational centre in Lucena del Puerto, Huelva.

According to Guardia officers, the suspects forced open the school's safe, which held the cash raised by the educational community for school excursions and end-of-course activities.

Officers successfully identified the alleged perpetrators and recovered the full amount of the stolen money. The theft of the 8,000-euro sum had initially forced the cancellation of the trip for the students. It is unknown if alternative arrangements have since been made.

The investigation findings, along with the detained minors, will be turned over to the Minors' Section of the Huelva Court of First Instance.