Former Premier League goalkeeper Sergio Rico tied up during terrifying armed robbery at home near Seville

Gerard Couzens 21/10/2026 Actualizado a las 12:35h.

Former Fulham and Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico and his family have been targeted in a violent armed robbery while having dinner at their home in Bollullos de la Mitación, near Seville.

The 33-year-old footballer was tied up after five masked intruders smashed down the front door of the property at around 10pm on Monday. The raiders threatened his wife, influencer Alba Silva, and put a gun to the head of his mother-in-law in front of the couple's two young children, including their three-month-old baby son, and a house maid.

The gang ransacked the property before escaping with cash, jewellery and designer handbags. Spanish police have opened an investigation into the violent break-in, though no arrests have yet been made. Local reports indicate the perpetrators were non-Spaniards.

Speaking on social media following the incident, Alba Silva shared her shock with her 255,000 followers, stating that she was still traumatised by the event but expressed gratitude that her family remained unharmed. Rico, currently a free agent after playing for Al-Gharafa in Qatar, contacted local journalists to confirm that while the intruders were extremely violent, he was not badly beaten during the ordeal.

Pattern of luxury residential break-ins across Spain

The attack on Rico's home comes amid a spate of high-profile break-ins targeting professional footballers living in Spain.

Just days earlier, former Liverpool and current Villarreal goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi and his wife Diana Vigh were targeted by four masked men as they slept in their home in Puzol, near Valencia. The intruders entered through a garage window and held the couple for 45 minutes, escaping in two high-end vehicles with approximately 200,000 euros worth of valuables. The trauma forced Gulácsi out of Villarreal's subsequent Champions League fixture against Napoli.

Other recent incidents across Spain include:

• Betera (Valencia): Burnley forward Largie Ramazani's luxury home was targeted in May while he was playing for Valencia against Barcelona, with thieves stealing an estimated 100,000 euros in items.

• Catalonia: Spanish police recently arrested three individuals linked to a string of burglaries targeting the homes of Barcelona players Joan García and Pau Cubarsí.

• Seville: Real Betis winger Antony reported his home was burgled while participating in a Champions League match against Porto.