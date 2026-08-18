Baby rescued from locked car in Seville as temperatures reach 40 degrees

National Police officers rescued a baby from a locked car in Seville after a member of the public heard the child crying inside as outdoor ... temperatures reached approximately 40 degrees Celsius.

The vehicle was parked on a street in the Andalusian capital with the doors locked and one window partially open. It was also directly exposed to the sun.

When officers arrived, they found the baby with a flushed face, wet clothes and signs of heat-related distress.

They forced open the car to get the child out, and the baby was then taken away by ambulance for medical assessment.

The alarm was raised by a passer-by who heard the baby crying inside the vehicle.