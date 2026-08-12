Huelva province fire reduces spread by half, but damaged surface exceeds 25,000 hectares

Andalusian regional minister of emergencies Antonio Sanz reported on Wednesday that the forest fire which broke out on 6 August in Niebla (Huelva) now comprises ... up to seven separate fronts. The fire has already damaged 25,000 hectares.

However, during the day there were "fewer convective events" and its spread was "half" that of Tuesday and 25 per cent less than three days ago.

"Every day we are bringing the fire under greater control and curbing its ability to spread," Sanz said.

The fire remains at operational level 2 of the emergency plan.

Sanz explained that the fire is characterised by "severe temperature inversions", which have hampered firefighting efforts over the past few days. Even aerial sources "often find it extremely difficult to ensure that the water they are trying to drop reaches the ground" due to these atmospheric conditions.

He also pointed out that "all these convective phenomena increase and multiply the spread of secondary hotspots", which helps the fire spread.

Sanz said that, on Wednesday, the convective phenomena "were of lesser intensity" and, therefore, "have made the firefighting efforts somewhat easier".

The regional minister stated that they are achieving one of the main objectives: "gradually containing the fire to reduce its ability to spread and grow".

"We are at least managing to ensure that the fire's advance is slowing down each day," Sanz stated. This, he added, allows the emergency services to "contain the fire and stabilise its entire perimeter".

Sanz pointed out that the firefighting teams had focused much of their efforts on Wednesday on the secondary hotspots, some of which had advanced "3.5 kilometres in record time".

681 people evacuated

Sanz placed particular emphasis on the work along the line of defence for the towns of El Pozuelo, Marigenta and Berrocal. He confirmed that "the town centre of Berrocal has not been affected" and that "no homes have been damaged".

The emergency management team are continuing with the precautionary evacuation of 681 people from the villages of Niebla, Villarrasa, Berrocal and Zalamea la Real, as well as from the villages of El Madroño (El Álamo, Villagordo, Juan Antón and Juan Gallego).

Road closures remain widespread to ensure security within the exclusion zone. Ten roads in the provincial and regional network remain closed to traffic: the HU-3106, A-493, HU-5104, HU-4103, HU-6104, SE-6402, SE-6400, HU-6106, SE-5400 and the HU-6108.

Sanz finished his update with a message of "reassurance" to the public and thanked them for "the effort they are making to persevere, be patient and understanding". He stressed that they "will continue to be cautious, because the fire still has some way to go and there is work ahead".

Sanz described the fire as "one of the most difficult" Andalucía has ever faced.

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