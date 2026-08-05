Homeless Finnish man dies after setting himself on fire in Granada's Alpujarra

The site where the Finnish man's body was found.

Carlos Balboa Granada 05/08/2026 a las 11:32h.

A homeless Finnish man has died after setting himself on fire late on Tuesday 4 August in Órgiva in Granada province's Alpujarra area.

The ... man's remains were found this morning on land next to Calle González Robles in the town. According to sources from the Granada province's emergency services, the deceased had arrived in the town a week ago and had previously attempted to take his own life.