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Homeless Finnish man dies after setting himself on fire in Granada's Alpujarra
Firefighters from Cádiar, the Guardia Civil and Órgiva Local Police went to the scene and the man's body has been removed from the site
Carlos Balboa
Granada
A homeless Finnish man has died after setting himself on fire late on Tuesday 4 August in Órgiva in Granada province's Alpujarra area.
The ... man's remains were found this morning on land next to Calle González Robles in the town. According to sources from the Granada province's emergency services, the deceased had arrived in the town a week ago and had previously attempted to take his own life.
Firefighters from Cádiar, the Guardia Civil and Órgiva Local Police went to the scene and the judicial authorities ordered the removal of the body.
According to Granada's provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, Órgiva town hall is taking steps to liaise with Finnish authorities.