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112 incident

Seville 112: man dies after slitting his throat in public

The deceased had previously entered a fishmonger's, where he stole the knife with which he inflicted the injuries that led to his death

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Archive photo of an ambulance in Seville.

C. P. S.

Sevilla

A man died in Seville after slitting his throat in the middle of the street on Thursday morning.

The emergency services received several alerts shortly ... before 12pm. The operator dispatched the National and the Local Police and paramedics to the scene.

According to sources, prior to the incident, the deceased had entered a fishmonger's, where he stole the knife with which he subsequently self-inflicted the fatal injuries.

The Local Police remained at the scene to regulate traffic.

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Seville 112: man dies after slitting his throat in public

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Seville 112: man dies after slitting his throat in public