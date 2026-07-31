Work begins on Senior Tropical project in Almuñécar

Granada's provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, has announced that the project for the new Sénior Tropical retirement home in Almuñécar is now ... in the procurement phase.

This announcement brings to an end years of waiting for a project that had been on hold for almost a decade and which promises to become one of the "most important" facilities the Diputación has ever promoted for older people in the province.

The president of the Diputación, Francis Rodríguez, explained that the authority’s procurement department is already moving the process forward and it will be published in the official bulletins soon. This is a project worth over 19 million euros and as it is co-financed by European funds, the processing times are longer than usual. If the tender process proceeds as normal, the contract is expected to be awarded during February 2027.

The new building will be situated on the site where the former Turismo Tropical complex stood for decades – a facility dating back to the 1950s which was refurbished in 1985. That building eventually became too small, with just eighty rooms, and had significant accessibility issues, until it finally closed its doors.

More than 300 people

The home will have capacity for 320 residents – more than double the 150 places offered by the old building – and will feature facilities designed to ensure residents have a year-round programme of activities.

The project involves the construction of a high-rise building, which will free up space for communal areas and outdoor spaces. The complex will have 122 rooms, 13 of which will be adapted for people with reduced mobility, as well as a dining room, a café, an auditorium, spaces for cultural activities, a reception area, a kitchen and service areas.

In addition, it will have 172 parking spaces, 15 of which will be accessible and all rooms will have direct sea views. The roof terrace will feature a swimming pool, sun terrace and jacuzzi, further enhancing the resort’s holiday and wellness atmosphere.

.The estimated completion period, once the contract has been awarded, is 22 months, to which a further three to four months should be added for the tendering process itself.

The mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, said that the project will help to alleviate another problem in Almuñécar: the lack of parking, as the new complex will include an underground car park from which the town hall will also be able to benefit.

Whilst the administrative procedure is ongoing, the Diputación has authorised the provisional use of the plot as a car park during the summer season, in response to the high demand for parking in the area.