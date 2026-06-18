Twelve gourmet burgers to compete for the 'Best Burger 2026' in Almuñécar

The Best Burger Almuñécar competition is returning to El Majuelo park in Almuñécar on Granada Province's Costa Tropical from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 ... June.

The initiative, organised by the Spanish association for leisure, hospitality and tourism and Almuñécar town hall, aims to attract foodies and particular those who enjoy gourmet burgers.

Over the three days of the event, the public will be able to sample twelve different gourmet burgers competing to be crowned Almuñécar’s Best Burger 2026. The entries feature new flavour combinations and culinary techniques that reflect the evolution of one of today’s most promising gastronomic trends.

The public will once again be able to play an active part in choosing the winning burger through a voting system, which will be complemented by the assessment of a specialist judging panel responsible for analysing various aspects of each entry. The event starts at 1pm on each of the three days and there will be other food options as well as entertainment.

Councillor Lucía González encouraged local residents and visitors to head to El Majuelo park over the weekend to enjoy food, socialising and entertainment.