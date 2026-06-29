These are the six best beaches in Andalucía according to The Times: the ‘number one’ is in Granada

The beaches of Andalucía are among the finest in the whole of Spain. In fact, every year millions of tourists flock to the Andalusian coast ... to enjoy its coves and sandy beaches. The region boasts over 1,000 kilometres of coastline and a wealth of spots well worth visiting during the summer months.

This has been highlighted by the British newspaper The Times, which recently published a list of the 28 best beaches in Spain. Among those 28, the list includes a total of six destinations in Andalucía, including two beaches on Granada province's Costa Tropical.

Granada El Tesorillo, Costa Tropical

(TurGranada)

El Tesorillo beach ranks sixth nationally according to The Times, making it the highest-ranked beach in the whole of Andalucía. It is described as ‘a little gem’ of the Costa Tropical, with calm waters, a wide range of facilities, good beach bars and views towards Motril and the Sierra de Lújar.

Almeria Los Genoveses, Cabo de Gata

The second-best sandy beach in Andalucia, and ranked 12th nationally, is Los Genoveses beach, one of the landmarks of the Cabo de Gata-Níjar natural park in Almeria province. A place far removed from urban development that appears completely unspoilt.

Cadiz Bolonia

Tarifa is home to the third-best beach in Andalucía and the 21st-best in Spain: Bolonia. It is a beach with a large dune that dominates the landscape and lies right next to the archaeological site of Baelo Claudia.

Malaga El Bajondillo, Torremolinos

Next on the list is Torremolinos on the Costa del Sol. There you’ll find El Bajondillo, a spot with a seafront promenade, bars, restaurants and plenty of sun loungers and parasols. It’s the Costa del Sol at its best, ranking 20th nationally and fourth in Andalucía.

Granada Cantarriján beach, Almuñécar

Back in Almuñécar, Cantarriján Beach – ranked as the fifth best beach of its kind in Andalucía and 27th in Spain according to The Times – stands out for its turquoise waters, sandy coves and naturist tradition.

Huelva Castilla beach, Almonte

Next is Castilla beach, located in Almonte in Huelva province. It is ranked as the 28th best in Spain according to The Times and the sixth best in Andalucía. Situated in the Doñana park area, its main attractions are its unspoilt, wild character, limited access and an incredible dune landscape.