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Here's what's going on in Almuñécar this April

The Costa Tropical town's cultural programme includes live music, The Beatles and Michael Jackson tribute shows, original version films and a book fair

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Monday, 6 April 2026, 15:25

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has revealed its cultural programme for April, with The Beatles and Michael Jackso tribute acts, original version films and a book fair just some of the events on offer.

The programme kicks off today, Monday 6 April, with a jazz concert by Héctor Tejedo Trío in the auditorium of the Casa de la Cultura, giving way to a month in which music will play a leading role with highlights such as the Salzburg Duo, Pop Español II, the Elvis Tribute Show, the spring concert by the Granada Youth Symphony Orchestra, the Beatty Trio, a The Beatles and Michael Jackson tribute acts.

The agenda includes the Characters with history: Lope de Vega gathering, the presentation of two poetry books, conferences and the town's fourth book fair, scheduled for 18 April on Plaza Marruecos, in addition to other activities aimed at family audiences such as storytelling and storytelling for adults.

The EcoMercado (eco market) will take place on Sunday 26 April on Plaza del Agua and there will be screenings of a number of original version films. For further information and the full programme click here.

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surinenglish Here's what's going on in Almuñécar this April

Here&#039;s what&#039;s going on in Almuñécar this April