The world's largest luxury yacht with Michelin Star cuisine docks for the first time in Motril

MJ Arrebola Granada Monday, 27 April 2026, 16:42 Share

After the arrival of the ship which signalled the start of the cruise ship season in the port of Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical on Saturday 18 April, On Friday 24, for the first time, the Club Med 2 - the largest commercial cruise ship in the world - chose the the port as one of its calls on its Mediterranean journey.

To celebrate the arrival, representatives from the port, the town hall and the provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, received the captain of the ship with a presentation and various gifts, as a sign of welcome and of the importance of this visit for the Costa Tropical town.

Measuring just under 200 metres in length, the boat runs on a diesel-electric propulsion system that is combined with wind power, making it efficient and environmentally friendly. The decks are covered with 2,700 square metres of teak wood, the handrails are made of mahogany and its 164 cabins overlook the sea. While large modern cruise ships can carry 5,000, 6,000 or even more than 7,000 people, this ship sails with just 208 passengers and a crew of 200.

Although the private yacht Koru, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, surpasses the Club Med 2 in length, the latter remains the largest commercial cruising yacht in the world.

On board, passengers enjoy high-level cuisine, with menus designed by Ferrandi Paris, one of the most prestigious cooking schools in the world and with Michelin Star menus. There is also a spa and water activities are available.

The Club Med 2 is currently on a Mediterranean cruise that includes some of the most beautiful coastal cities in southern Europe. Before arriving in Motril, the ship called at Malaga and from Motril it will continue on its way to Cartagena, Valencia, Tarragona, Collioure and Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer and finish its journey in Nice, on the French Riviera.

A record year

According to the president of the port authority, José García Fuentes, this season is set to be historic for Motril, with records being broken one after the other. In total, this season, the port is expected to receive 71 cruise ship stopovers. Of these, 59 are from shipping companies that already know Motril and repeat visits, which shows that those who come, come back. But the most outstanding thing this year is that 12 new stopovers have been incorporated, ships and shipping companies which had never before made a commitment to this port and which now include it in their routes. The Club Med 2 is, precisely, the first of these twelve new visits.

"We are breaking all the records of the port of Motril", said García Fuentes during the welcoming ceremony, highlighting that attracting a ship of these characteristics, luxury, exclusive and of great international recognition, is the result of intense commercial work that has been going on for years. "The arrival of the Club Med 2 reinforces the positioning of Motril as a destination for exclusive and high-end cruises," he said.

The councillor for commerce, Susana Peña, said, "These cruise passengers are looking for different things: traditional shops, churches, small museums... and Motril has all that to offer them." She went on to say, "This type of stopover contributes to boosting local commerce and projects the image of Motril as an attractive, welcoming destination with the capacity to receive high-level tourism."

General director of the Granada provincial tourist board, Manuel Muñoz, said, "Cruises are another tool to attract tourists to this province," adding, "Granada has culture, nature, gastronomy, beaches, mountains, we have more and more reasons for cruise passengers to come to our land."