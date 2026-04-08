Salobreña health centre to open in time for summer

MJ Arrebola Granada Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 11:37 Share

The new public health centre in Salobreña on Granada province's Costa Tropical is set to open its doors in time for summer. If the planned deadlines are met, the new facility will open its doors in June, according to the Andalusian regional government's spokesperson for health, Antonio Sanz, on a recent visit to the new centre.

Sanz was accompanied by the mayor of Salobreña, Javier Ortega, the regional health deputy, Nicolás Navarro and the central government representative in Granada, Antonio Granados, among others.

During the visit, the authorities were able to see at first hand the state of the facilities which, as they pointed out, represent a "very important" leap forward in the quality of care for both the residents of Salobreña and the whole region.

Sanz explained that the work on the centre has already been completely finished and accepted and that at the moment the work is focused on installing the equipment.

As detailed during the visit, the building will house 22 consultation rooms, two of which will be for paediatrics, as well as specialised care areas. These include a breastfeeding and maternal education room, a separate mother-child area, respiratory consultations, triage, health education and treatment rooms, as well as an area for diagnostic tests.

The centre incorporates services that until now were not available in the municipality, such as a physiotherapy room, together with electrotherapy and rehabilitation areas and a specific area for minor surgery. A new radiodiagnosis area will also be installed, which will mean that local patients will no longer have to travel to Motril.

Improved emergency

The emergency area is designed as a large, accessible space, differentiated from the rest of the areas. This service will also have four consulting rooms, a treatment room and an observation room.

In addition, the clinic will have a second emergency team throughout the year, an improvement on the current situation, where this reinforcement was only available in summer. This measure responds to the increase in population experienced by the town during the tourist season and to a historical demand from both the town hall and health professionals.

Sanz went on to say that "all the equipment is new and of the latest generation, which will allow the healthcare work to be carried out more efficiently".

One of the highlights of the visit was the improved accessibility to the centre. The new location has new parking areas, something that until now was a problem because there is no parking space at the current health centre.

Mayor Javier Ortega said that this is one of the changes that will have the greatest impact on residents: "The possibility of being able to get to the health centre and being able to park easily, especially in an emergency, is a fundamental advance."

The construction has involved an investment of 7.7 million euros, financed through the primary care infrastructure improvement plan (MINAP). The centre will cover a population of 17,583 inhabitants, including not only Salobreña, but also La Caleta, Lobres, Molvízar, Ítrabo and Los Guájares.

Last year's figures reflect the need for this new infrastructure. The current centre registered more than 44,000 GP appointments, 914 home visits, more than 30,000 nursing appointments in the centre and 4,266 at home, in addition to 23,000 emergencies attended in 2025 and 1,065 outside the centre.