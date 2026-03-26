The luxury villas on the market at 2.3 million euros on Granada's Costa Tropical

C. L. Thursday, 26 March 2026, 19:11 Share

A new development is positioning Granada province's Costa Tropical as an alternative to the Costa del Sol for buying a luxury home at a lower price. Bright Bay, an exclusive residential area home to just 14 high-end villas in La Herradura, is positioning the Costa Tropical as a key destination for high-end buyers looking for options beyond Marbella.

Located in the sought after area of Punta de la Mona and Marina del Este, the villas offer views over the Mediterranean Sea. This exclusive residential complex includes 14 contemporary style villas, each with a minimum built area of 220 m2 and four different layout options. Construction is scheduled to be completed during the second half of 2026 and prices for the villas start at around 2.3 million euros, which places them in the luxury category.

They feature floor-to-ceiling windows to provide interiors with natural light, while the open-plan living areas are spread over two levels. Each home includes three spacious suites with private terraces, ensuring privacy at all times, according to the sales portal.

They all have a basement area designed to suit each owner's lifestyle, "whether it's a gym, cinema room, wine cellar or games room". Each villa will have a landscaped garden and infinity pool, with the option to add a Jacuzzi. In addition, a rooftop solarium offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Elegant "kitchens with high-end appliances" as well as "minimalist rooms and carefully selected materials throughout" complete the offer. The bathrooms feature "high-end fixtures and fittings".