The artist from Herradura whose jackets have caught the eye of celebrities including Bad Bunny

RTVE presenter Broncano wears one of Elena's creations on his programme La Revuelta and right, the artist with one of her jackets

Sandra Palacios Granada Monday, 20 April 2026, 13:23 Share

Elena Ramírez Padilla from La Herradura on Granada province's Costa Tropical creates hand-painted jackets which have caught the attention of a number of Spanish celebrities and even Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.

Last week she managed to get David Broncano, a presenter of Spanish TV channel RTVE, to wear on on his programme La Revuelta. Elena attended the programme as an audience member on Wednesday 15 April and sitting in the front row, she was able to hand one of her hand-painted jackets to Broncano.

The design was inspired by the TV show and showed the set of La Revuelta with the presenter and the crew. Broncano immediately took off his own jacket and put on Elena's design, which he wore throughout the programme. "Congratulations, it's very cool," he said, while a fellow crew member said, "It looks good on you."

The excited young woman explained that she paints the garments by hand and specialises in denim jackets, T-shirts and trainers, which she shares on her Instagram account @ile_nart. "I'm a super fan of La Revuelta, I was finally able to come and I said: 'I have to do it'" Elena explained. "I can't believe it, it was incredible," she added, commenting on how the presenter wore the jacket for the entire programme.

Bad Bunny

Elena's jackets went viral last September when Bad Bunny signed one of them. It all started with the story of Jesús Rivas, a lad from Huelva who had said he was a fan of the singer on social media. The young man had planned to go to one of his concerts in Puerto Rico, but his mother had to undergo emergency surgery and he decided to stay with her and give away his ticket. Elena heard about Jesús' story and decided to give him a denim jacket hand-painted with Bad Bunny's face and images from his latest album.

From that moment on, Elena started to think that maybe the singer could see her creation, something that would also give more visibility to her designs. And so it happened. Jesús was eventually able to meet his idol in person, who signed the jacket. "That such a world-famous person has touched it or simply seen it is incredible, I'm on cloud nine," she told IDEAL at the time.

Elena started painting her son's jackets a few years ago and from there friends and family began to ask her to create personalised garments for them. Only a short time later her creations have reached celebrities including Bad Bunny and national TV presenters.