The strange gelatinous creatures on the Costa Tropical that experts say are not dangerous

Beachgoers on Granada province's Costa Tropical have come across some transparent, jelly-like creatures floating near the shore. Their appearance, similar to that of ... a jellyfish, has caused concern among those who have seen them. However, the Aula del Mar has sought to reassure the public, stating that "there is absolutely no cause for concern".

As the marine experts have explained, these are ctenophores, a group of marine animals that are in no way related to jellyfish, despite the resemblance they may bear at first glance. “They are not poisonous,” the experts have said, stressing that their presence poses “no problem” for beachgoers.

Ctenophores are, as described by Aula del Mar, "true jewels of the marine world. Their body, which is practically transparent, is covered in tiny cilia which, as they move, create a very distinctive iridescence, like little flashes of colour that run across their body as they swim."

"They are spectacular animals,’ say the experts, who encourage people to observe them with curiosity rather than fear. The appearance of these organisms on the coast is nothing new: “They are very common; they are always found along the coast,” they explained.

In fact, ctenophores are regular visitors to the coast all year round according to the Aula del Mar experts, but as there are more people on the beaches at this time of year, more people are likely to spot and therefore report them.

View ongoing local reporting for the Costa Tropical