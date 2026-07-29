Four children injured in serious collision on Costa Tropical road

Eight people including four children were injured on Tuesday 28 July when two cars collided on the N-340 coastal road between Calahonda and Castell ... de Ferro on Granada province's Costa Tropical.

According to the 112 emergency service, the accident took place at around 8.20pm. Emergency services including ambulances, the Guardia Civil's traffic division and the road maintenance team were dispatched to the scene.

Paramedics treated a total of eight people, four of whom were children and teenagers aged between 10 and 17. All of them were taken to Santa Ana Hospital for medical treatment.

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