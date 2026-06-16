Watch Almuñécar and La Herradura on Netflix, Prime Video and Movistar+

The municipal tourist board of Almuñécar-La Herradura on Granada province's Costa Tropical has launched a new nationwide promotional campaign in partnership with Destinia, ... aimed at raising the profile of the resort at a key time for planning and booking summer holidays.

The councillor for tourism, Beatriz González Orce, explained that the campaign is "part of a very clear strategy: to be present wherever tourists find inspiration, compare options and make decisions”.

She added that “today’s tourism promotion must combine brand awareness, innovative platforms and a genuine ability to convert visitors, and this initiative allows us to showcase Almuñécar and La Herradura on wide-reaching platforms while, at the same time, linking that visibility to a real-world search and booking environment”.

González Orce pointed out that “Destinia is a particularly valuable partner because it not only enables us to promote the destination, but also brings it closer to the moment when the user decides to travel”.

Destinia is a leading online travel agency specialising in the digital marketing of tourism products, particularly hotels, flights, holiday packages and travel. Its platform enables users to search for, compare and book travel options online, turning this process into a campaign with both promotional and commercial dimensions.

The campaign, which launched on Sunday 14 June, will be run under the ‘Recommended Destination’ concept and will combine 20-second adverts on connected TV (Netflix, Prime Video and Movistar+) with a specific online co-marketing initiative on Destinia.com.

The campaign includes a dedicated landing page for the destination, a newsletter for platform users, a social media presence, featured sections on the website, a home page background image, and internal banners promoting the tourist attractions of Almuñécar and La Herradura.

The councillor said that “Almuñécar and La Herradura have a very competitive offer for the domestic market: beaches and coves, historical heritage, tropical cuisine, water sports, nature, culture and accommodation facilities suited to a range of visitor profiles”. She added, “Our aim is to continue positioning the destination as an attractive, accessible, authentic and high-quality option for summer holidays."

González Orce concluded: “Almuñécar and La Herradura have their own distinct identity within the Andalusian Mediterranean and campaigns like this allow us to convey that uniqueness to thousands of potential travellers across Spain"

The campaign forms part of the Almuñécar municipal tourist board’s 2026 action plan and is one of a series of initiatives launched to strengthen the destination’s presence in key source markets.

"At the Municipal Tourist Board, we will continue to focus on modern, targeted, innovative and results-oriented promotion," the councillor highlighted.

View ongoing local reporting for the Costa Tropical