The old washhouse in Granada province which serves as a mini swimming pool in summer

A few days ago a group of young musicians from the ‘San Juan Bautista’ Nigüelas-Lecrín band in Melegís in Granada province cautiously entered the ... public washhouse to cool off a little after a performance.

Afterwards, the young musicians changed their clothes and joined the rest of the band to play during mass half an hour later and once that was over, to give a concert in the square.

Until 1974, the fountains supplied water for people and animals to drink, for washing, washing up and bathing. It is believed that originally it must have had a ground-level basin, as that was how the system worked during the 20th century. In the post-war years, they were gradually refurbished and improved and in almost all places the water taps were raised to waist height to make washing with homemade soap more comfortable.

The Melegís washhouse, one of the best-preserved in the province, fell into disuse in 1974 with the arrival of mains water and washing machines. It is notable for its beautiful shed with a gabled tiled roof and restored wooden beams. Its decoration, featuring plant pots and other features, gives it the feel of an open-air museum.

Among its unique features it has a beautiful painting of the Cristo del Paño de Moclín. In 2024, the Palma Jiménez family rescued the so-called ‘Pileta de los Burros’ and donated it to the village to be installed in this very spot.

Melegís, in the Lecrín Valley, also has a hot spring (around 24°C) situated next https://www.surinenglish.com/andalucia/costa-tropical/the-most-beautiful-bathing-spot-granada-20250728075420-nt.htmlto the River Melegís. This site, which some experts believe dates back to Roman times, is renowned for its mineral-rich, medicinal properties, which are said to help treat skin conditions and rheumatic problems.

The area features a couple of shallow pools, designed so that visitors can sit and bathe in comfort. It is easily accessible on foot as part of the local walking routes. Melegís village is well worth a visit for its cuisine, rural tourism and monuments.

At the Federico García Lorca Cultural Centre, which opened on 20 April 1998, painter, gallery owner and teacher, Rafael Dueñas, exhibits his work. Since last year, this venue has also featured a bar and a café. The village is included on walking routes and the famous Ruta del Azahar.