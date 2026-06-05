Almuñécar's Paseo de Cotobro gets 246,000-euro makeover

The Paseo de Cotobro promenade in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical has had a makeover. The work, which has involved an investment of ... just under 260,000 euros, has modernised the public space, reinforcing safety, accessibility and the urban image of one of the busiest areas of the town.

Visiting the site on Wednesday 3 June, the President of the Diputación de Granada, Francis Rodríguez, said "With this intervention we achieve a more accessible, safer and more energy efficient promenade, as well as contributing to strengthen the tourist image of Almuñécar as one of the main destinations on the Granada coast."

The mayor of Almuñécar, Juanjo Ruiz Joya, said that "this action not only improves the safety and accessibility of one of the busiest and most emblematic promenades of our coastline, but also represents a firm commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency".

Ruiz Joya went on to say that "the renovation of the lighting using LED technology allows for a more efficient, safe and environmentally friendly promenade, also reducing energy consumption and the costs borne by the taxpayer".

The work consisted of the demolition of the existing cobblestone paving and the subsequent resurfacing of the promenade, as well as repair work of the wall that runs along the pedestrian walkway and the installation of a new public lighting system using LED technology. The intervention has been carried out on a stretch of approximately 600 metres long and between 2.5 and 3 metres wide.

The main actions carried out include the laying of 1,680 square metres of hydraulic tile paving in a white and blue finish, the covering of 431 square metres of wall with natural stone, the execution of channelling and manholes for street lighting, the installation of 16 new nine-metre high LED streetlights and the renovation of the vertical signage in the area.