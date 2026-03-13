Hundreds of pupils march for equality on Granada's Costa Tropical

Ideal Friday, 13 March 2026, 14:49 Share

Around 600 students from different schools in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical took part in the town's annual 'March for Equality' on Thursday 12 March. The event is organised by the town hall to coincide with International Women's Day on 8 March.

Pupils and representatives of the teaching teams of the Río Verde, San Miguel, Santa Cruz, Torrecuevas, La Noria and Las Gaviotas primary schools and Villanueva del Mar, Al-Andalus, Antigua Sexi and Puerta del Mar secondary schools, took to the streets to demand a fairer and more egalitarian society, under the slogan, 'Take the step, equality makes us move forward'.

Almuñécar's Local Police, Civil Protection, Red Cross, the Marisa Sendón Asociación de Mujeres en Solidaridad con Madres Solas (women's association in solidarity with single mothers) and parent-teacher associations also participated.

The town hall thanked the schools for "their commitment to equality, co-education and co-responsibility" and stressed the importance of working on these values from an early age. "Educating about equality is the best tool for building a fairer society free of violence and activities like this allow our young people to reflect, participate and become protagonists of change," councillors said in a statement

After the march, pupils, teachers, the town hall and the other associations shared a 'healthy breakfast' which included locally-produced fruit.