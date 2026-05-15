The world of manga and video games returns to the Costa Tropical in May with AlmuñécArGO!

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has revealed the dates for this year's AlmuñécArGO, the manga, video games and alternative fair ... that will be held again in the town's El Majuelo park on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 May. The event will be open from 11am until 8pm on both days and will be free of charge,

The town hall said in a statement that "having this initiative in Almuñécar again is great news for our young people and also for all those who enjoy manga culture, video games and new forms of alternative leisure".

The statement went on to say that the event "has become a real meeting point for young and not so young people, who for two days will be able to enjoy a very dynamic, fun atmosphere full of activities related to manga and Japanese culture".