Man attacks son-in-law with a hammer in Almuñécar before killing himself

Area where they tried to resuscitate the man who eventually died.

Laura Velasco Granada Thursday, 26 March 2026, 19:12 Share

A man allegedly attacked his son-in-law with a hammer on Tuesday 24 March, leaving him seriously injured, before killing himself in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical.

Sources close to the investigation have told IDEAL that the incident happened at around 9.30pm when a man in his mid-60s had allegedly attacked his son-in-law, aged about 30, with a hammer in a house on Avenida Costa del Sol. The motivation for the attack is still unknown, but it seems it is connected to the older man's daughter and wife of the younger man.

The younger man was taken to the Santa Ana hospital in Motril with serious head injuries, according to 061 emergency number sources. His state of health is unknown.

The father-in-law fled to a subtropical fruit plantation located behind a hotel which is difficult to locate and access, where he killed himself. The Guardia Civil and Almuñécar Local Police located the man and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for about thirty minutes and used the portable defibrillator carried by the Local Police in their vehicle.

Soon after, an ambulance arrived and paramedics continued to perform CPR for a further 40 minutes, but were unable to save the man's life. The Guardia Civil is leading the investigation.