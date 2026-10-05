Two macaws settle in at Almuñécar bird park after 1,000-kilometre journey from Barcelona

A ten-hour journey and almost 1,000 kilometres separate Castellbisbal, a town near Barcelona, from Almuñécar, but for Adela and her husband Jaime, the ... trip was well worth it.

The family has entrusted the care of their two macaws, named Barrufet and Barrufeta, to the Loro Sexi bird park in the Costa Tropical town, after visiting the facilities and seeing the work carried out with the animals at the sanctuary.

“We’re from a village near Barcelona. We’ve been looking online and elsewhere to compare options and we’ve seen that it’s a wonderful sanctuary where they look after the birds and love them dearly,” explains Adela, who decided to find a new home for her macaws as she is currently unable to look after them.

The family looked at various facilities across Spain until they found Loro Sexi. “It’s the one we liked best and the one that inspired the most confidence in us,” says Adela, who, together with her husband Jaime, left home at two in the morning to take Barrufet and Barrufeta to Almuñécar.

Carlos Ferrón, the councillor for parks said, "We are very proud that families trust us to look after their animals. As the councillor responsible for the facility, I am committed to ensuring this continues and that these macaws feel right at home here."

The two new birds belong to the Ara ararauna species known as the blue-and-yellow macaw, one of the most striking birds to be seen in the park. Native to the tropical forests and other wooded areas of South America, their diet consists mainly of fruit, seeds and nuts and can live for several decades.

His arrival adds to the story of other animals that have found a new home at Loro Sexi after their owners were no longer able to look after them. This is the case with Lolo, one of the macaws best known and most loved by visitors to the park, who also arrived at the park after being handed over by a family. Lolo is 59 years old and has become the star of a children’s story inspired by his life and his bond with the park.

In recent years, the Loro Sexi bird park has received various donations of birds from private individuals, including pairs of rainbow lorikeets, sun conures and blue-fronted Amazon parrots. The process begins with acclimatisation and veterinary checks before the birds are allowed to share space with the other animals.

The park, situated on the hillside below San Miguel castle, is currently home to around 1,500 birds representing over 100 species. Macaws, parrots, cockatoos, toucans, swans, ducks and peacocks form part of its collection, which is complemented by mammals including meerkats, a cactus garden and a botanical garden featuring 47 plant species. The site also features a nature centre, an acclimatisation area and facilities dedicated to the rehabilitation and care of the animals.