New bio-healthy fitness area opens on La Herradura beach

A new bio-healthy park has been installed near the Bambú beach bar in la Herradura on Granada province's Costa Tropical. With almost a ... dozen outdoor sports facilities, the project has involved an investment of 20,000 euros with of Almuñécar town hall funds.

The councillor for beaches, Lucía González, wanted to emphasise that accessibility is the "top priority" for the town hall. "We are putting a lot of emphasis on making everything fully accessible, thinking especially of our seniors, it is a facility designed so that anyone, regardless of age or mobility, can exercise outdoors overlooking the sea," said the councillor.

The new fitness area has not been placed on the sand, as was the case with the old one, but has been on a platform. This decision was taken because it facilitates access for people with reduced mobility or those who find it difficult to walk on unstable ground such as sand and also because it protects the equipment itself from deterioration.

"Everything that is next to the sea deteriorates sooner and if it is on sand, the parts that have to rotate get sand in them and fail more," explained González. With this solution, the town hall hopes that the facilities will last longer than the previous ones.

The bio-healthy park that existed until now in this area of the beach was removed precisely for that reason: it was in "bad condition" and "did not meet accessibility criteria" according to the councillor.

The councillor pointed out that last year an accessible walkway was installed at the same point as access to La Herradura promenade is one of the "most complicated" in the municipality. "I am trying to ensure that all the walkways are right in front of the pedestrian crossings," explained González.

More accessible walkways were built in Almuñécar-La Herradura in 2025 and the watchtowers in San Cristóbal and Puerta del Mar were also replaced. The accessible walkways were extended by 130 metres between the beaches of Almuñécar and La Herradura.

The new installation comes soon after the 2026 list of Blue Flags for beach quality was announced, which this year has once again awarded Almuñécar five blue flags: Velilla, Puerta del Mar, San Cristóbal, Marina del Este and La Herradura beaches.