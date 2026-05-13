Dates announced for the 2026 Andrés Segovia International Classical Guitar Competition in La Herradura

Ideal 13/05/2026 a las 11:38h.

La Herradura's mayor's office on Granada province's Costa Tropical has announced the dates of the 2026 Andrés Segovia International Classical Guitar Competition and the 28th Composition Competition, which his also named after the world-famous composer and maestro guitarist. Now in its 41st year, the competition will once again serve as a meeting point for young talented classical guitarists and composers.

The event is considered one of the most prestigious classical guitar competitions on the international scene and is dedicated to the maestro Andrés Segovia, adopted son of Almuñécar and La Herradura, who owned a holiday home in the Costa Tropical town for many years.

The competition will be held from 24 to 28 November 2026 and is organised by Almuñécar town hall, through La Herradura's mayor's office and in collaboration with the Diputación de Granada. The competition is aimed at guitarists of any nationality under 35 years of age and will consist of two qualifying rounds and a final phase open to the public.

The first prize is 10,000 euros and a special edition concert guitar made by La Herradura-based British luthier Stephen Hill, as well as the chance to perform is concerts in different national guitar festivals during 2027. There are also second and third prizes, as well as special recognition for the best performance of the compulsory work, the guitarist best rated by the public and the youngest contestant who passes the first test.

Likewise, the rules of the 28th Andrés Segovia Composition Competition have been approved, aimed at composers of any nationality and with no age limit. The works must be unpublished, written for solo classical guitar and with a maximum duration of six minutes.

The winning work will receive a prize of 1,000 euros and will subsequently be performed by the winner of the International Guitar Competition in the concerts associated with its first prize.

Once open, the registration period for both competitions will remain available until 1 November 2026, through the official website.