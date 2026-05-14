Additional lane to be created on motorway between Motril and Granada city during summer

An additional traffic lane is to be set up for roadworks to take place on the motorway between Motril on Granada province's Costa Tropical ... and the city on Sunday 7 June and then on every Sunday in July and August.

The measure, which is coordinated by the provincial traffic headquarters, aims to speed up the high volume of cars that accumulates in the afternoon, when people head back to Granada city from the coast.

The solution to this problem is to increase the capacity of the road so that there are always three lanes available heading northbound towards Granada city at the busiest times.

However, the traffic department has said that the technical details of the operation have yet to be finalised. The exact kilometre points where the additional lane will be enabled have not yet been defined and further information will be communicated in advance.