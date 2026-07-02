Guardia Civil issues warning over use of jet skis on Granada's Costa Tropical

The Guardia Civil has started its summer safety campaign along Granada province's Costa Tropical, with a particular focus on vessels such as jet skis. ... Maritime service officers will check documentation for boats and jet skis – the skipper’s licence, compulsory third-party liability insurance and registration or navigation licence – as well as the compulsory safety equipment on board, depending on the area of navigation.

The operation will focus in particular on swimming areas and marked zones, where safety distances, access routes and speed limits must be strictly observed in order to protect people in the sea.

Jet skis may only enter or leave the shoreline via marked channels, at right angles to the beach and at minimum manoeuvring speed – less than three knots, (approximately 5.5 km/h). They are prohibited from entering swimming areas and within the 200-metre strips adjacent to them. Furthermore, they must only be used during daylight hours, when visibility is good and must always maintain a minimum distance of 50 metres from any swimmers or other vessels.

As for pleasure craft, they are also not permitted to sail or anchor in swimming areas and must use the access channels and the channels leading into and out of marinas and harbours at minimum speed.

Monitoring will also be extended to protected areas and areas of particular environmental sensitivity along the Granada province coastline, where navigation is subject to stricter restrictions to prevent damage to reefs and the seabed.

In the Special Conservation Area (ZEC) such as the cliffs and seabed of Punta de la Mona (Almuñécar), which was designated a ZEC by the Andalusian regional government in 2025, the use of jet skis is prohibited and the speed of recreational boating is restricted – no more than six knots, (equivalent to 11 km/h). Anchoring outside the designated areas is also prohibited and authorisation is required for groups of more than five kayaks, canoes or pedalos.

In the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs natural area (Almuñécar - Nerja), regulations prohibit the use of jet skis and restrict the navigation and presence of motorised vessels and craft outside the areas expressly designated for this purpose. Jet skis must not navigate within 200 metres of the coast in beach areas or within 50 metres along the rest of the coastline and access beaches, coves or cliffs from the sea is prohibited. Furthermore, anchoring is only permitted in designated areas and during daylight hours.

The Guardia Civil advises people using boats and jet skis to check their documentation before setting out to sea, to carry the mandatory safety equipment on board and to comply with navigation regulations, particularly in protected areas, where infringements may result in heavy fines due to their impact on the environment.

In the event of an emergency at sea, the contact numbers are: the Guardia Civil (062), Maritime Rescue (900 202 202), Emergency Services (112) and, for vessels equipped with a radio, VHF channel 16.