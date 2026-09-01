Installation of CCTV leads to around 20 reports of fly-tipping in Almuñécar with fines of up to 1,200 euros

Despite the existence of designated recycling points and a freephone number to request the collection of furniture and household goods, waste continues to be dumped ... on public roads.

In light of the ongoing problem, Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has installed video surveillance cameras (CCTV) at the locations where this problem occurs most frequently.

The presence of the cameras is clearly signposted yet the measure has already led to around 20 reports of fly-tipping, with fines of up to 1,200 euros being issued to offenders. Furthermore it has helped to improve cleanliness in the monitored areas. The town hall has now announced that it will continue to gradually expand these surveillance points in response to the repeated dumping of rubbish in other areas.

The Councillor for the environment, Lucía González, explained that the installation of the cameras “was a measure we were forced to take following numerous appeals and warnings to prevent the dumping of waste outside the designated areas and times”.

She explained that the aim was to take action at those black spots where there were repeated incidents of littering and abandoned items, including the Cuesta del Vivero; the Los Pinos roundabout; Río Seco; the area under the motorway bridge; Los Verdiales and Cuesta del Marchante.

González pointed out that these areas are clearly signposted with notices stating that it is forbidden to dump rubbish, furniture or household goods, building rubble or garden waste, and setting out the consequences of failing to comply with the regulations. The councillor warned that such behaviour may be subject to severe fines ranging from 2,000 to 100,000 euros, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

“We want the recycling areas to be clean and for everyone to follow the rules. Most residents do the right thing, but we have to take action against those who misuse these areas by dumping rubbish, furniture or building waste,” said the councillor, who emphasised that since the cameras were put into operation, “we have seen an improvement in the cleanliness of these areas”.

Opening hours and Almuñécar Eco-Park

The bulky waste collection service operates in Almuñécar on Mondays from 9pm and in La Herradura on Tuesdays from 9pm. The service must be booked in advance, by 2pm on the day of collection. Requests can be made from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 2pm, via the freephone number 900 107 709 or by email: almunecarsostenible@fccma.com.

Items disposed of in accordance with the by-law must not exceed one cubic metre in volume and must be placed on the public highway closest to where the collection lorry can access. The town hall has reminded residents that doors, timber and construction waste are not classified as household items and must not be left next to the bins as if they were household furniture.

The service is intended exclusively for household items, such as furniture, mattresses and electrical appliances, among others. For other types of waste, the town hall has said that Almuñécar has an Ecopark, located at Camino de la Vega Primera, s/n, where the following items can be disposed of, amongst other items, light bulbs, batteries, wood, furniture, electrical appliances, scrap metal, monitors, pruning and garden waste, building rubble, X-rays and photographs. The Ecopark is open Monday to Friday, from 3pm to 7pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 1pm.

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