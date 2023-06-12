Body of 58-year-old woman is found in irrigation pond in Albuñol

Sections
Services
Highlight
Ideal
Granada
Monday, 12 June 2023, 13:03
Compartir
A 58-year-old woman was found dead early this Monday morning, 12 June, in an irrigation pond in the Granada province municipality of Albuñol, according to 112 Andalucía.
At 5.20am the Guardia Civil discovered the body of a person in an irrigation pond located next to kilometre 23 of the A-345 road and called in the fire brigade from Motril and health workers.
Firefighters rescued the body, which was in a concrete irrigation pool some four metres deep, although at the time it was only at half of its capacity. Sources from the Guardia Civil reported that the woman had been missing since Sunday afternoon, although no further details of the circumstances of the incident have been revealed.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.