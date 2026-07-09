Costa Tropical beaches to be transformed into summer film and music venues

Almuñécar town hall has announced its 'Noches en Azul’ programme of summer concerts and open-air film nights on the Blue Flag beaches of Almuñécar ... and La Herradura on Granada province's Costa Tropical during July and August.

The programme kicks off on Thursday 9 July on La Herradura beach, next to the lifeguard station,

The town hall has said that the four concerts and five open-air film screenings have been organised at various venues along the coastline so that residents and visitors can enjoy a different kind of experience by the sea.

Concerts

21 July: Green River will be performing on La Herradura beach, next to the lifeguard station, at 10pm.

28 July: concert by the Arousa Group on Puerta del Mar beach, in Almuñécar, at 10pm

4 August: a performance by EW&P Soul Disco Chill on Velilla beach, next to La Corrala beach bar, at 10pm

18 August: Lumbre Mestiza concert on San Cristóbal beach at 9.30pm.

Films

9 July: screening of Stuart Little on La Herradura beach, next to the lifeguard station, at 10pm.

23 July: screening of Pequeños Invasores on Puerta del Mar beach in Almuñécar, at 10pm.

30 July: screening of My Monster and Me on Velilla beach, next to the La Corrala beach bar, at 10pm.

6 August: screening of Ratónpolis on El Pozuelo beach, in Almuñécar, at 10pm.

20 August: screening of Rise of the Guardians on the Paseo de San Cristóbal, at 9.30pm.

The films will be in Spanish.