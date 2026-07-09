What To Do
Costa Tropical beaches to be transformed into summer film and music venues
The Noches Azul programme in Almuñécar and La Herradura's beaches include four concerts and five open-air film screenings during July and August
Ideal
Almuñécar town hall has announced its 'Noches en Azul’ programme of summer concerts and open-air film nights on the Blue Flag beaches of Almuñécar ... and La Herradura on Granada province's Costa Tropical during July and August.
The programme kicks off on Thursday 9 July on La Herradura beach, next to the lifeguard station,
The town hall has said that the four concerts and five open-air film screenings have been organised at various venues along the coastline so that residents and visitors can enjoy a different kind of experience by the sea.
Concerts
21 July: Green River will be performing on La Herradura beach, next to the lifeguard station, at 10pm.
28 July: concert by the Arousa Group on Puerta del Mar beach, in Almuñécar, at 10pm
4 August: a performance by EW&P Soul Disco Chill on Velilla beach, next to La Corrala beach bar, at 10pm
18 August: Lumbre Mestiza concert on San Cristóbal beach at 9.30pm.
Films
9 July: screening of Stuart Little on La Herradura beach, next to the lifeguard station, at 10pm.
23 July: screening of Pequeños Invasores on Puerta del Mar beach in Almuñécar, at 10pm.
30 July: screening of My Monster and Me on Velilla beach, next to the La Corrala beach bar, at 10pm.
6 August: screening of Ratónpolis on El Pozuelo beach, in Almuñécar, at 10pm.
20 August: screening of Rise of the Guardians on the Paseo de San Cristóbal, at 9.30pm.
The films will be in Spanish.