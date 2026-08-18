Costa Tropical town launches initiative to preserve and promote its history

The president of the Mancomunidad association of town halls on Granada province's Costa Tropical, Rafael Caballero, has announced the launch of a project called ‘ ... Recreating our identity and our history’, an initiative promoted by the Amigos y Amigas de Polopos cultural association.

The aim of the initiative is to revive and promote the local history of Polopos through the collection of old photographs, testimonies and memories from local residents, in order to strengthen the bond between generations and foster an understanding of the municipality’s cultural roots.

The idea centres on organising a photography exhibition, workshops on gastronomy, local customs and traditional music, intergenerational activities and initiatives aimed at children and young people, as well as the creation of a community history archive built up from contributions made by the local residents themselves.

Caballero said that "towns and villages preserve their history not only in their streets and buildings, but also in the memories of those who have lived there and listening to our elders, looking through their photographs and learning about the lives of those who came before us is a way of safeguarding our identity and leaving a legacy for the future".

Th project will take place mainly during the summer months, when Polopos’s population quadruples with the arrival of numerous residents who live outside the municipality and who return mainly during festive and holiday periods.

This reunion will facilitate the collection of the material needed to enrich a collective archive that will help preserve the town’s history and identity for future generations.