La Rábita residents 'very scared' after spate of burglaries

MJ Arrebola Granada Monday, 23 March 2026, 15:53 Share

In recent months, what were once isolated cases have become, according to the residents of La Rábita on Granada province's Costa Tropical, a veritable wave of burglaries which are happening every day and have spread fear in the streets, farmhouses and houses in the area.

"You go to bed wondering if they are going to come back", José Miguel, a resident of the Los Castillas area, says. His case reflects what many are experiencing. One day, on arriving at his farm, he found that the door to his farmhouse had been ripped off its hinges. "They didn't force it, they just smashed it in," he explains.

Inside, the place was empty. The burglars had taken engines, radial saws, chainsaws, tools... everything he used for his work was gone. He says that even animals including partridges were taken. He reported the incident to the Guardia Civil, but says that no progress has yet been made.

In one of the most central streets of the village, Francisca Fernández and her sister Belén explain what happened to them. Their home, a second family residence, was completely "turned upside down". The sisters say that the "don't even know what day they broke in".

The door was intact, but when they entered the property they found that appliances including the fridge, washing machine, oven and microwave had been taken. Other furniture, mattresses and beds were also missing, even cutlery and things from the bathroom such as the tap or the shower head.

Sleeping family

Everything suggests that the thieves gained access through a window without bars and lifted the shutter. Once inside, they found a key and acted freely for several days. "They dismantled a solid wooden cupboard inside. You don't do that in a moment. They have been there for a long time and nobody has seen anything".

Despite having reported the incident, the sisters say they have not been contacted by the Guardia Civil. "They told us that they would call us to take fingerprints, but no one has come. We have had to clean up everything ourselves", they complain. They estimate losses of more than 2,000 euros. Now they have reinforced doors, changed the locks and plan to install bars. "But the fear is already there. In summer we slept with the windows open, now you don't dare.

In the case of Ali El Ouasghiri, the burglary took place while he and his family were asleep inside the house. The thieves broke into the garage through a window, searched the car, found the remote control and entered the house. "They took two bicycles, one electric and one road bike. We are very scared, the thieves were inside my house while we were asleep," Ali explains. He estimates losses of around 2,600 euros. Since then, the fear has been constant: "My wife sleeps with the light on. Any noise wakes you up".

Ali says that the burglaries are happening almost every day and could be committed by organised groups that travel by van. "There are three or four people, they come prepared and take what they can. More than twenty places have been burgled here in a month".

Unattended

"It's not just that they steal from you, it's that they know they can do it because there is no surveillance here", Ali sums up, reflecting a sentiment shared by all. Most agree that the lack of police presence is one of the key factors explaining the situation. The locals say that during the night, between two and four in the morning, there are no patrols on the streets, which makes these hours the perfect time for thieves to act.

Residents, desperate at the increase in crime, are calling for a greater police presence, especially at night. They consider it essential to have patrols in the municipality on a constant basis, not just occasional interventions after thefts. In addition, they are calling for a reinforcement of the Guardia Civil in the village, which previously had a station.

Another of the measures they are proposing to the council is the installation of security cameras at the entrances, an initiative which, they explain, would make it possible to monitor who enters and leaves the town during the night. "If cameras were in operation, suspicious vehicles could be identified," they conclude.

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