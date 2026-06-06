Aquatropic opens in Almuñécar with new features

As every year the Aquatropic water park in Almuñécar on the Costa Tropical is warming up the engines to start the season on Friday 12 ... June and this year it is doing so with a renewed image of the children's area.

Vicente Barbero, manager of the water park, said "Every year we do new things". Keeping a saltwater water park up and running involves a "constant battle" against corrosion, against the wear and tear of motors and pipes".

Among the new features this season is an aquatic hornet's nest, a structure from which jets of water will spurt in multiple directions, designed for children to run, get wet and enjoy themselves without having to get into the pool.

Along the entire length of the paddling pool, from one end to the other, there are also jets at different heights that will turn the edge into a kind of water corridor. In addition, this summer the park has a figure of a large giraffe that will shoot jets of water from its horns.

There's also a new children's area is the new VIP family area. Until now, the park had a premium area next to the wave pool, a comfortable, well-equipped area, but far from the corner where families with small children spent most of the day.

Requests came in season after season: parents wanted to be in the hammock without losing sight of their children on the slides. This year it will be available and according to Barbero, the area has been built higher, allowing families to see their children more easily. It is also equipped with sunbeds, table and chairs, a locker for storing personal belongings and a fridge.

Bookings from school and leisure groups have already exceeded last year's figures, with days when there are between six and eight groups at any one time. During the month of June, the visitor profile is school children. School groups can represent up to 80 or 90 per cent of the influx during these weeks. In July and August, summer tourism adds local visitors from Granada, Jaen, Malaga and Almeria as well as a large number of foreigners.