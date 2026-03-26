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Fourth body washes up on Costa Tropical beach

Authorities investigate a series of tragic discoveries on the beaches of Gualchos-Castell de Ferro and Lújar this month

Pilar García-Trevijano

Granada

Thursday, 26 March 2026, 11:23

A body was found in an advanced state of decomposition on Gualchos-Castell de Ferro beach on Granada province's Costa Tropical on Tuesday 24 March.

This is the fourth body to be washed up this month following the discovery of another on 15 March and two others on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 March on the beaches of Lújar and Castell de Ferro.

All of the bodies are thought to be people who were trying to reach Spain on a small boat which arrived in the coastal town.

The bodies have been transferred to the institute of legal medicine (IML) in Granada to try to identify them and authorities are investigating the tragedy.

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surinenglish Fourth body washes up on Costa Tropical beach

Fourth body washes up on Costa Tropical beach