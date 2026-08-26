Andalusia’s first nudist beach strips down to defend its bare essentials

Cantarriján was the first spot in Andalusia to earn official nudist status back in 1979, though sunseekers had been dropping their drawers in its secluded ... coves since the swinging sixties. Now, this secluded slice of the Costa Tropical finds itself embroiled in a rather peculiar turf war—or rather, a surf war.

The battle lines are drawn between traditional naturists and the influx of fully-clad swimmers, whom the regulars delightfully refer to as "textiles".

The tale of two coves

Sitting at the base of the Maro and Cerro Gordo cliffs, Cantarriján boasts crystal-clear waters, vibrant marine life, and two distinct coves.

The first cove: Complete with beach bars and sun loungers, this area has gradually been overrun by the swimwear-clad brigade.

The second cove: A more rugged, secluded retreat where clothes remain entirely optional and the original spirit thrives.

While both camps coexisted peacefully for years, friction began when the textiles started complaining. Their core argument? That children shouldn't be exposed to the human form in its natural state.

Regular visitors bathe naked. (Amigos de la Playa Nudista de Cantarriján)

Legally speaking, they haven't got a leg to stand on - naked or otherwise. Spanish law decriminalised public indecency decades ago and nudism is technically legal on any public beach across the country.

If you take off your trunks, I'll buy you a pint

The tension peaked when a local beach bar revoked a dedicated "clothes-optional" dining section following complaints from fully-clothed diners. Realising money was talking louder than tradition, the Association of Friends of Cantarriján Nudist Beach decided it was time for some bare-faced activism.

Their tactics have been brilliantly pragmatic:

• The clothesline initiative: Encouraging newcomers to hang up their kit upon arrival.

• Liquid encouragement: Offering a free beer to anyone willing to shed their swimwear.

• The human reef: Forming a massive, completely nude human chain along the shoreline to reclaim the main cove.

During the latest "reef" protest, nearly 100 bathers joined hands in the surf. While textiles weren't physically barred from the sea, more than a few looked distinctly self-conscious - which was precisely the point. As one naturist noted, clothed bathers already have 95 per cent of Spain's coastline; they can surely spare a cove or two for the purists.

A picture showing how the beach is divided into two coves. (Turgranada)

With further protests and even a local food-tasting event planned, the regulars have made it clear: they intend to stand firm, hold their heads high, and keep everything else hanging loose.