Almuñécar hotel explosion leaves one person injured

Camilo Álvarez Granada Monday, 30 March 2026, 16:21 Share

One person has been injured and 40 guests had to be evacuated after and explosion at the Hotel Olas in Almuñécar on Granada province's Costa Tropical on Monday 30 March.

The incident occurred as a gas canister was being changed on one of the hotel's boilers. According to the Andalusian 112 emergency service, the explosion caused a fire accompanied by an intense column of smoke that could be seen from different parts of the town.

Almuñécar's fire brigade, the Local Police, who immediately cordoned off the area, the Guardia Civil, Civil Protection and an ambulance were on the scene. Staff and guests stood outside, many of whom watched on as their suitcases were slowly removed from inside the building.

IDEAL has learned that the injured person is the driver of the propane gas truck, who has been rushed to the Santa Ana Hospital in Motril. In addition, two firefighters had to be treated for smoke inhalation during the intervention.

Relocation

According to the Local Police, the fifth floor of the building was the most affected, with one of the walls practically destroyed. The debris has spread to nearby areas such as the Callejón del Silencio, which has forced access to this street and Avenida de Europa to be cut off.

The mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, said that, despite the seriousness of the incident, "it was almost a miracle" that there were no fatalities or injuries among the guests. The hotel was at around 60 per cent full, with more than 40 people there at the time of the explosion. "The most affected area was not occupied at the time, which prevented a major tragedy," he said.

Work is already underway to relocate guests to other hotels in the town, a task that is now complicated due to the high hotel occupancy during the Easter holidays.

Operatives from the TEDAX-NRBQ (Technicians Specialising in the Disposal of Explosive and Nuclear, Radiological, Biological and Chemical Artefacts) of the Guardia Civil have been on the scene to investigate the causes of the accident.