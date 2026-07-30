Almuñécar will recognise the career of craftsman Félix Jiménez Ruiz with a monument honouring his legacy

Almuñécar town hall is to recognise local craftsman Félix Jiménez Ruiz with a statue in recognition of a lifetime dedicated to saddlery, one of the ... Costa Tropical town’s most traditional trades.

The initiative forms part of the municipal honours and distinctions programme, promoted by the department of culture with the aim of recognising individuals who, through their professional, cultural or personal achievements, have made an outstanding contribution to the town’s heritage.

The mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, said that “Félix Jiménez Ruiz embodies hard work, dedication and a love for our traditions." He went on to say, "With this monument, we wish to express the gratitude of an entire town to a man who has dedicated his life to keeping a centuries-old craft alive and who, at over 90 years of age, continues to be an inspiration to Almuñécar. Felix Jiménez Ruiz is part of Almuñécar’s history, and this recognition will ensure that his legacy endures for future generations.”

The councillor for culture, Alberto García Gilabert, explained that “Félix Jiménez Ruiz embodies the hard work, perseverance and courage of traditional craftsmanship" and that "at over 90 years of age, he continues to work in his workshop every day, keeping alive a craft that is an integral part of Almuñécar”.

Félix Jiménez Ruiz was born on 31 October 1931 and belongs to one of the last generations of saddlers, harness-makers and leatherworkers in Andalucía. From the family workshop, founded by his father in 1921 on Carrera de la Concepción, he has devoted his entire life to the traditional craft of making saddles, harnesses and leather goods for horses, mules and donkeys.

He began when he was just eight years old and over time, has successfully adapted his craft to meet new demands, also producing decorative pieces and keeping alive techniques passed down from generation to generation, thereby becoming a leading figure in the traditional crafts in Almuñécar.

In 2015 Félix was awarded the Almuñécar tourism award and he was subsequently honoured at the Trópica Contemporary Art Festival – accolades that highlight the value of his legacy as one of the last practitioners of this craft in Andalucía.