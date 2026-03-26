Almuñécar to suspend Sunday street market during Holy Week

Ideal Thursday, 26 March 2026, 19:12 Share

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has announced that the town's Sunday street market will be suspended for Holy Week, from Palm Sunday (29 March) and Easter Sunday (5 April).

Meanwhile, the space occupied by the stalls, in Paseo de Blas Infante, will be converted into a parking area, with the aim of facilitating traffic and responding to the increased influx of residents and visitors during these dates.

Rubbish collections will also be modified during Holy Week, on Avenida de Andalucía, Plaza de Madrid, Avenida Juan Carlos I, Avenida Europa, Paseo Puerta del Mar, Paseo Prieto Moreno (Caletilla) and the main shopping streets will be carried out between 6pm and 8pm.

Local residents and businesses in those areas are asked to deposit their waste in the containers from 4pm onwards, as the containers being removed from the public highway at 8pm. The night-time collection will be limited to hotel and catering businesses.

The town hall has apologised for any inconvenience this measure may cause and has thanked residents and businesses in the affected streets for their cooperation.