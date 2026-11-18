Almuñécar town hall has awarded the contract for a project to improve access and traffic infrastructure and to install information panels at the Peñón del ... Santo, a project aimed at restoring and showcasing one of the Costa Tropical town’s most iconic natural, historical and scenic sites.

The project, with a base tender budget of 48,291 euros, is funded by the Andalusian regional government’s grant programme for tourist municipalities in Andalucía (MUNITUR). It has been designed to improve safety, comfort and the overall experience of this area, both for local residents and for visitors to Almuñécar.

The mayor of Almuñécar Juan José Ruiz Joya, has emphasised the importance of carrying out work in a place so deeply linked to the Granada town’s identity. “The Peñón del Santo is much more than just a viewpoint. It is part of our history, our memories and the image we project of Almuñécar. We have all climbed up there at some point to take in the views, or taken family and friends there. That is why we want to look after it as it deserves and restore such a special place for generations of Almuñécar residents,” he said.

The work involves the refurbishment of the two open areas situated along the path leading up to the viewpoint, which are currently in varying states of disrepair. It will be carried out on an area of approximately 194 square metres, involving the laying of clay tiles similar to the existing ones, with the aim of preserving the traditional appearance of the site and respecting its unique landscape.

The project also includes the installation of more than 60 metres of fencing and safety railings, designed to enhance safety in elevated areas and improve conditions for visitors. In this regard, Ruiz Joya said, "We want those who climb the Peñón to be able to enjoy the views with greater peace of mind and comfort. It is not a question of transforming this place, but of restoring its dilapidated areas, improving its facilities and preserving everything that makes it unique”.

Ornamental fountain

Among the planned improvements, the construction of an ornamental fountain of Arabic inspiration, in the shape of an eight-pointed star, which will be incorporated into one of the open spaces, is also a highlight. In addition, three benches made from recycled materials will be installed, creating new rest areas from which to admire the landscape, along with two information panels designed to introduce visitors to the historical, geological and environmental richness of the Peñones de San Cristóbal.

The mayor went on to say that this project will enable further progress to be made in the conservation and enhancement of one of Almuñécar’s main tourist attractions, which was designated a natural monument in 2001, while also helping to enrich the experience of those who visit it. “We have an extraordinary natural and historical heritage, and it is our responsibility to protect it, conserve it and make it increasingly accessible and attractive. We want our visitors not only to enjoy our views, but also to gain a better understanding of the history and value of the places that set us apart,” he said.

The project is expected to take two months to complete and will be carried out in accordance with principles of landscape integration and respect for the natural environment, with a view to preserving the aesthetic harmony of this unique spot on Almuñécar's coastline.