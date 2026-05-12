Almuñécar reinforces tourism promotion through fam-trip involving over 100 travel agents

The councillor for tourism at Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical, Beatriz González Orce, has reported on the visit of more than ... a hundred travel agents to the municipality over the last month. The two fam trips were organised by the local tourist board in collaboration with Viajes Olympia and Smyrooms, a brand integrated in the Viajes El Corte Inglés Group.

González Orce said that "these actions have allowed us to show first-hand the tourist offer of Almuñécar and La Herradura to professionals from different regions", adding that these types of initiatives are "especially valuable because they allow those who are in charge of selling trips to get to know the destination from the inside and can then pass on a much closer, direct and qualified recommendation to their clients".

During their stay, the travel agents toured some of the main tourist attractions, visited hotels and participated in experiences linked to heritage, gastronomy, the sea and nature, with the aim of reinforcing commercial knowledge of the destination.

One of the fam trips was organised in conjunction with Viajes Olympia, a company specialising in group travel, cultural tours and holiday programmes, while the second was organised in collaboration with Smyrooms, a global supplier for agencies and wholesalers integrated into the Viajes El Corte Inglés Group and present in more than 120 countries.

To conclude, Beatriz González Orce pointed out that "Almuñécar and La Herradura have solid arguments to continue growing in today's tourist market thanks to their combination of beaches, heritage, gastronomy, landscape, culture and experiences capable of attracting visitors all year round".