Almuñécar installs smart parking facilities for bicycles and scooters

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical has installed three secure parking facilities for bicycles and scooters, a new initiative designed to promote ... sustainable transport, improve urban accessibility and provide a practical service for both residents and visitors.

The project has received funding of 145,000 euros, financed entirely under the Almuñécar and La Herradura Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan, as part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and funded by the European Union through the NextGenerationEU funds.

Tourism councillor Beatriz González Orce pointed out that “it is not just a matter of installing cycle parking facilities, but of providing a modern, digital and accessible tool that responds to new transport habits and helps to build a more welcoming and connected destination”.

Each unit has capacity for 30 bicycles or scooters and they are located in Plaza del Agua, next to Avenida Fenicia; on Calle Puerto de la Cruz, next to the main entrance to the municipal stadium and on Calle Contraviesa in La Herradura.

Each unit has ten covered parking spaces with access control, lighting, charging points for light electric vehicles and power supplied by solar panels installed on the roof, enabling a more efficient and energy-self-sufficient service to be provided.

The system will be managed via the Novality mobile app, which users can use to locate the nearest parking facility, check the availability of spaces, make bookings and unlock or lock their assigned locker. The process is simple and intuitive and is carried out entirely via the app, which guides the user through the entire process of parking and collecting their bike or scooter.

The service will be free for people aged 16 and over who have previously registered on the app. In addition, the modules feature a PIN-based access system to ensure they can still be used in the event of a problem or if the user does not have a mobile phone.