Almuñécar-La Herradura shows its potential for bike tourism to European journalists and influencers

A group of journalists and influencers specialised in bike tourism from Denmark and the Netherlands has been in Almuñécar-La Herradura on Granada province's ... Costa Tropical as part of a promotional campaign aimed at strengthening the positioning of the province as a reference destination for active and sports tourism.

The initiative has allowed participants to tour different parts of Granada province getting to know the tourism offer linked to cycling, nature, sustainability and outdoor experiences.

The councillor for tourism, Beatriz González Orce ssaid that "the presence of these professionals from such interesting markets as Denmark and the Netherlands is a great opportunity to continue positioning Almuñécar and La Herradura in tourist sectors linked to sport, nature and experiences throughout the year".

The councillor also stressed that "cycle tourism is fully in line with the model that we want to continue promoting, based on sustainability, outdoor activity and seasonality".

González Orce said that it allows to give visibility to the destination in European markets with an important cycling culture through specialised media and digital channels.