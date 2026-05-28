Almuñécar votes for 'path of dialogue' with government to make underwater park viable

Councillors from all political parties at Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical have voted unanimously to start a dialogue with the state ... government over the town's plans for its Parque Azul de Vida Submarina (blue submarine life park), following the unfavourable report from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

The town hall wants to highlight to the ministry the importance of the project for Almuñécar and La Herradura, both from an environmental, tourist, scientific and economic point of view, since the project envisages the creation of an artificial reef by means of structures which are "respectful of the environment".

They are "designed to promote regeneration of the seabed, protect the native wildlife and reinforce the municipality's position as a national and international reference point for diving tourism and marine biodiversity," the town hall has said in a statement.

The town hall has also highlighted that the project forms part of the Almuñécar-La Herradura Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan and is financed with European Next Generation funds, within the Spanish Government's Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

However, the town hall has also put on record in its response to the government's report its "maximum respect" for the technical and regulatory criteria governing the protection of the coastline.

Similarly, the approved agreement considers that the objections raised "should not mean the end of the park, but rather open a new stage of dialogue and joint work between the authorities to study alternatives that will allow the project to go ahead".