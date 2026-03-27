Almuñécar and La Herradura launch tourism offensive in Nantes to attract more French visitors

Ideal Friday, 27 March 2026, 11:27 Share

Representatives from Almuñécar and La Herradura on Granada province's Costa Tropical have travelled to the French city of Nantes to boost the destination among French tourists. The municipal tourist board, led by the councillor for tourism, Beatriz González Orce, forms part of an initiative organised by Turespaña.

The event brought together around 60 professionals from the tourism sector, including media, influencers and travel agents, in a format that combined destination presentation, audiovisual projection, cultural show and professional networking.

The tourist board were keen to highlight Almuñécar and La Herradura's tourist offer which includes the town's beaches, water sports, culture, gastronomy and language tourism.

González Orce said, "This action responds to a clear internationalisation strategy, where we are working to position our destination in priority markets with its own differentiated identity".

The councillor highlighted "the importance of the French market for the municipality", pointing out that "France is currently the main international issuer, with more than 23,000 visitors in 2025, in a context in which international tourism already represents 41 per cent of the total number of visitors".

The event also included actions aimed at generating direct connections with the professional sector, favouring opportunities for promotion, marketing and future collaborations in the French market.