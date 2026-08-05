Almuñécar looks to improve or relocate its dog beach

Almuñécar town hall on Granada province's Costa Tropical is pushing ahead with the improvement or relocation of its dog beach, known as Playa La ... Veintiuna, situated in the China Gorda area, by setting up a working group to look at the best option for this space. The process will take into account technical criteria, accessibility, community relations and service improvements, with the aim of providing the best possible conditions for both users and their pets.

The mayor of Almuñécar, Juan José Ruiz Joya, said that “this agreement demonstrates the town hall's commitment to continuing to improve public services through dialogue and consensus". He went on to say, "Our aim is to find the best possible location for the dog beach, taking into account both the needs of those who enjoy this space with their pets and the public interest, as well as ensuring harmony with the surrounding environment."

The councillor for beaches, Lucía González, explained that the town hall had already been looking into this matter for some time, for objective reasons relating to accessibility and the development of the area. The councillor pointed out that in addition to the needs raised by users of the dog beach, the town hall has also taken into account the comments made by local residents, as well as various technical reports.

González also pointed out that the town hall has asked Granada's provincial coastal authority to restore the old access point that existed prior to the storms, a measure which has not yet been carried out. This situation is currently preventing the necessary refurbishment work from being carried out at the current site.

“All these circumstances led us to consider an alternative location that we believe is more suitable. A beach with good access and virtually no nearby homes, thereby avoiding the problems that arise at the current site,” said González.

Read comprehensive news about the Costa Tropical.