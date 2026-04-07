A village with a view on the European cheese route

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 14:10 Share

Villaluenga del Rosario, the highest and smallest village in the province of Cadiz, is an attractive destination with plenty to offer the visitor who is looking for an escapade with a difference. Located in the heart of the Sierra de Grazalema natural park, the village is notable for its typical Andalusian architecture, with narrow streets and whitewashed houses. Among its tourist attractions is the ruins of the El Salvador church, which served as a cemetery after being razed by Napoleonic forces during the War of Independence.

Its natural surroundings offer numerous opportunities for nature and hiking lovers. The natural park boasts hiking trails of varying difficulty, allowing visitors to enjoy spectacular landscapes. There are several viewpoints that offer stunning views of the surrounding area. Of particular interest is the El Chorrero waterfall, a spectacular natural phenomenon that is only active after heavy rainfall.

Cheese-making tradition

This picturesque white village is popular for several reasons other than its natural wealth, including its Arabic ceramic tile tradition, the Sima de Villaluenga cave system, the oldest bullring in the province (unique in that it is polygonal rather than round), and because it is part of the European cheese route.

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In 2020, the village, which has fewer than 500 inhabitants, was voted European cheese capital by the assembly of the association of municipalities of the European cheese route. The association carries out all its activities around cheese as a quality product and tourist attraction, bringing together the most relevant European municipalities in the sector with the aim of achieving quality and sustainable European tourism with cheese gastronomy as its main culture and showcase of quality.

The birthplace of Payoyo cheese, considered one of the best cheeses in Spain, Villaluenga del Rosario currently has six cheese factories that produce around 400,000 kilos per year. The milk from the Payoyo goat is distinguished by its excellent quality and the cheese is made by hand and is defined by a maturation period of four to seven months.

These matured cheeses combine tradition and quality, and a flavour that leaves the roof of the mouth tingling, so it is a must for those who love cheese with a piquant flavour. The village has several bars and restaurants where you can taste these delicious cheeses, which keep the legacy of local shepherds alive, as well as other typical local specialties like venison, wild boar and partridge.

Of course, a place with such a prestigious cheese-making tradition obviously has a cheese museum, located in Calle Albarrada. Here, one will discover all the secrets of this gastronomic delicacy through their guided tours and tastings.

Centre of speleology

The Andalusian federation of speleology has its headquarters in the village, which carries out activities throughout the year. This should come as no surprise seeing as Villaluenga del Rosario has a large number of caves and chasms that smugglers and bandits, such as José María El Tempranillo, used as hideouts. Few places in Andalucía have such a high concentration of them. The speleology federation offers guided tours of some of the more than 60 caves and chasms of karst origin recorded in the area, although one of the most popular is the Yedra cave, due to its prehistoric cave paintings, which are thought to date back to Neolithic period.

Villaluenga del Rosario is an ideal destination for those looking to enjoy the beauty of a white Andalusian village surrounded by nature, explore its labyrinth chasms and, of course, savour its exquisite Payoyo goat's cheese.