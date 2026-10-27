Two foreign paragliders die following mid-air collision in Algodonales

Natalia Penza 27/10/2026 Actualizado a las 10:05h.

A mid-air collision between two foreign paragliders has resulted in the deaths of both pilots shortly after take-off in Algodonales, a world-renowned adventure sports destination in the Sierra de Cadiz.

The tragedy occurred at around 12.30pm on Monday in the Levante launch area on the southern slope of the Sierra de Lijar. Local paragliding schools suspended all flying activities immediately following the incident, which local sources describe as the first fatal mid-air collision of its kind in the area.

Emergency services dispatched two helicopters - a medical unit and a Guardia Civil mountain rescue aircraft - to the remote and difficult-to-access site after receiving multiple calls to the 112 emergency line.

One of the pilots died at the scene prior to the arrival of medical personnel, while the second succumbed to injuries shortly afterwards despite CPR attempts.

Victims identified as American and Lebanese nationals

Although official police confirmation remains pending, local sources indicate the deceased were an American woman and a man holding a Lebanese passport. Authorities have not confirmed whether the two pilots were travelling together or knew each other prior to the flight.

An emergency services coordination centre spokesman confirmed that the 112 service alerted the 061 Emergency Medical Service, the Guardia Civil, Algodonales Local Police, the Air Traffic Control Centre, and the Search and Rescue Coordination Centre.

Algodonales town council has declared two days of official mourning, releasing a statement offering "deepest condolences to the families and friends of the two paraglider pilots who lost their lives in a tragic accident while flying in the Sierra de Líjar."

Located roughly 90 minutes from Malaga Airport, Algodonales is widely regarded as a major European hub for beginner and experienced paragliders, hosting numerous British-operated flying schools and international competitions throughout the year.