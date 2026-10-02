Loose bull charges vehicles on a road in Cadiz province

It’s not exactly the sort of obstacle you’d expect to come across in the middle of a road. A bull running loose in ... the middle of the carriageway forced several drivers to stop their vehicles on a road in Cadiz province, creating a scene as unusual as it is dangerous, which has ended up, like so many others, as a viral video.

The images shared by user @_enrique_1 show the animal walking along the road while vehicles remain stationary a short distance away. In one of the most striking moments, the bull approaches a lorry parked at the side of the road and comes to stand practically in front of its cab.

As it makes its way along the road, the animal looks ready to charge at several vehicles, causing moments of obvious tension among those trapped on the road.

The images also show a Guardia Civil vehicle with its blue emergency lights flashing, while the bull continues to move across the road.

It is rare for a road sign to be so literal. That triangle with a black cow, warning of the possible presence of animals on the road, might seem almost decorative until, a few kilometres further on, the silhouette is no longer just painted on a sign but appears standing right in the middle of the road.

Cows on the beach

Although coming across a beast in the middle of a road is far less pleasant, the presence of livestock in some of the most spectacular landscapes along the Cadiz coast has certainly provided some well-known images in recent years.

On the beaches around Barbate and Zahara de los Atunes, particularly atBolonia, it is common to see Retinta cows wandering along the sand, resting by the sea or approaching the shore.

This unique scene has even become a talking point on social media and has been shared on numerous occasions by the provincial tourist board.